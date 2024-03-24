Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $71.70

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

