Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

