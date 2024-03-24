StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

