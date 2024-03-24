Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $155.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $45.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 73.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

