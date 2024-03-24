Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $140.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

