Design Therapeutics’ (DSGN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

