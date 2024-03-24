Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $45.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caleres by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caleres by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

