Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after buying an additional 788,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

