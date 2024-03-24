The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Chewy has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.