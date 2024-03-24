The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.64.
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
