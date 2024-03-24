Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Capcom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCOEF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53. Capcom has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $42.76.
About Capcom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.