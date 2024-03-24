Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BMO opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

