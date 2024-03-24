Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

