KeyCorp Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

WKME opened at $8.49 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

