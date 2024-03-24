Wedbush Raises Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $34.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of VERA opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

