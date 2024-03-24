Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

TTNP stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.