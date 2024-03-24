UBS Group Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of ULCC opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

