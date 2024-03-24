Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.
View Our Latest Report on TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 4.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.