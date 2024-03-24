Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TNYA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

TNYA stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

