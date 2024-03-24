Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

