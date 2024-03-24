Contrasting Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) & Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $25.38 million 25.86 -$53.82 million ($1.46) -15.02 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4,014.60) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Panbela Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silence Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silence Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 161.06%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 79,265.08%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics -171.41% -262.17% -45.62% Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -182.13%

Volatility & Risk

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of Panbela's investigative agent ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

