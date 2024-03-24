Contrasting Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenvia and Tecsys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $765.45 million 0.12 -$47.07 million ($0.89) -2.42 Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 169.30

Tecsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zenvia and Tecsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tecsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Tecsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -24.29% -19.74% -9.94% Tecsys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tecsys beats Zenvia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. It primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

