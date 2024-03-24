Reviewing GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.94 $8.41 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.60 $25.55 million $0.75 12.01

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84% El Pollo Loco 5.45% 9.20% 4.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats GEN Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

