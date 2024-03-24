Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 251,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 239,928 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

