Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $727.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

