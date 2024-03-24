Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BCE by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,351,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.15%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

