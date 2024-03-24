Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.15%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
