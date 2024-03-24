Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) PT at $54.80

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. TD Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.