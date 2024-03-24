StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.