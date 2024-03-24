Truist Financial Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $37.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of ARMK opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Aramark by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

