Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.83.

NYSE AMP opened at $430.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $437.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

