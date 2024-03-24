Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -20.30%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 903.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

