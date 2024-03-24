StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -218.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

