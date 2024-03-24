Financial Contrast: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 13.26% 14.34% 7.94% W&T Offshore 2.93% -71.70% -1.95%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 212.25%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VAALCO Energy pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W&T Offshore pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VAALCO Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $455.07 million 1.40 $60.35 million $0.56 11.02 W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.70 $15.60 million $0.10 25.30

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.