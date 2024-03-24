Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Stock Down 1.1 %

Coty stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.83. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.