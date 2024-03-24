Analyzing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 PulteGroup 0 5 9 0 2.64

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $104.87, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup $16.06 billion 1.54 $2.60 billion $11.74 9.92

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and PulteGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 16.20% 25.97% 16.52%

Summary

PulteGroup beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes



Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

