Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.33.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

