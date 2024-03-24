Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.06.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Arista Networks stock opened at $306.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

