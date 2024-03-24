Head to Head Review: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.50 billion 3.35 $453.60 million $1.32 18.45 Marqeta $676.17 million 4.52 -$222.96 million ($0.42) -14.17

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dropbox and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 3 4 3 0 2.00 Marqeta 1 3 11 0 2.67

Dropbox currently has a consensus target price of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 22.29%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 18.13% -120.82% 13.10% Marqeta -32.97% -13.80% -11.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Marqeta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dropbox beats Marqeta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

