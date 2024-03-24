Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $959.09

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $963.50.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $967.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $876.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.