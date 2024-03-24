Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

