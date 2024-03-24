Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Mizuho raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $16.06 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.