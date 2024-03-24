Reviewing United Homes Group (UHG) & Its Peers

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 15.39% 11.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 343 1698 1572 44 2.36

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.96%. Given United Homes Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -34.80 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $763.65 million 8.43

United Homes Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Homes Group competitors beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.