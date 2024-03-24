StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE NS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

