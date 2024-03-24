Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $75.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.