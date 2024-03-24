Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Down 4.0 %

BNOX stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

