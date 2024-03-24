Royal Bank of Canada Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $60.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Core & Main by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.