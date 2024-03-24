Bit Digital’s (BTBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bit Digital by 1,490.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bit Digital by 3,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bit Digital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bit Digital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

