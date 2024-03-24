HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.36.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.