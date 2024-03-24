HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGR

Avinger Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.