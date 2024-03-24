ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to Hold

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

