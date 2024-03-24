APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.56.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

